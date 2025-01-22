Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum

(TPR) Country superstar Chris Janson joined RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier and Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens for a special presentation celebrating his 5x Platinum certification for "Buy Me a Boat" on Monday, January 20 at RIAA's headquarters in Washington, DC at an event celebrating the Presidential Inauguration to benefit Musicians On Call. Long embracing an all-in approach to his career as an artist, songwriter, producer and Harpeth 60 Records founder, Janson has also become a vocal advocate for protecting creators' rights.

"We don't take these moments for granted ... to recognize the incredible hard work and creative talent of an artist like Chris Janson. Congratulations on the now 5x Platinum hit 'Buy Me a Boat!'" said Mitch. "RIAA is honored to acknowledge not only this single, but his drive to ensure that all musicians can thrive. From the ELVIS Act in Tennessee to the federal NO FAKES Act, which protect the fundamental uniqueness of a person's voice and likeness from irresponsible AI, we are proud of Chris's continued advocacy."

Janson's visit to the nation's capital celebrated the enduring success of his first No. 1 single and offered policymakers a taste of why music - and those who make it - need protection from unethical uses of AI. He performed a high-energy set featuring "Fix a Drink," "All American Guy," "Good Vibes," "All I Need is You," and forthcoming single "Stay Rowdy" (out 1/31 via Big Machine Label Group's Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint), among covers peppered throughout, including a medley of "Courtesy of the Red White and Blue" and "God Bless the USA."

"It was an awesome time in the RIAA house and a complete surprise receiving the 5x Platinum award for 'Buy Me A Boat.' I'm totally humbled and grateful. The ELVIS Act and NO FAKES Act are near to my heart and something I take very seriously. I'm proud to stand firmly behind each - helping protect artists and songwriters in a big way." said Janson.

Last March, Janson gave a fiery speech in support as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee officially signed the ELVIS Act into law. The bipartisan legislation updates the state's existing right of publicity while establishing protections for every person's unique voice and likeness against unauthorized artificial intelligence (AI) deepfakes and voice clones. He continues to support beyond his home state as the federal bipartisan, bicameral NO FAKES Act fuels momentum for fundamental human protections in the wake of exploitive and irresponsible AI.

These guardrails are vital for the ACM Award-winning artist who delivers a new breed of Country truths with "Done," "Things You Can't Live Without" and "Drunk Girl" in addition to songwriting credits for Tim McGraw ("Truck Yeah," "How I'll Always Be"); Justin Moore ("Off The Beaten Path"); LOCASH ("I Love This Life"); Cody Johnson ("Let's Build A Fire") and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. ("God Fearin' Man," "Those Days Are Gone").

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him "a live legacy in the making," and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation's biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. Jason will next join as direct support for Kid Rock's upcoming tour.

