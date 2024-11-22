Watch Chris Janson Team With Alamaba For 'Christmas In Dixie'

(TPR) Country music's most exciting performer, Chris Janson, has been electrifying stages across the country all year. As we come to a close on 2024, Janson has released his version of the Country Christmas classic, "Christmas in Dixie," in a duet with legendary band, Alabama.
Written by Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen (originally recorded by Alabama in 1982), the track instantly captures the comforting feeling of a cozy winter night spent with loved ones and is the perfect way to start this holiday season.
"I've always loved this song, and I'm really proud of the cut. Randy and Teddy really brought it over the finish line. They're the best, and this will always be one of my favorite records of my life." -Chris Janson
Also released today is the heartwarming music video for the track, directed by Josh Daubin. The intimate video brings the song to life with scenes of Janson and his family joined together to reflect on the blessings of the past year and celebrate the start of a new year's promise.
