No Cure Ink With SharpTone and Share 'Don't Need Your Help' Video

(AS) No Cure have shared a music video for their new single "Don't Need Your Help," featuring Jesse Clark of Wielded Steel and Nick Chance of Beautiful Child of God. The song is the first single from their new concept EP I Hope I Die Here that will released on December 6 under their just announced deal with Sharptone Records.

Blaythe Steuer said of the new single, "'Don't Need Your Help' is about my touring experience throughout the country, and learning that many people still view the Southeast through a lens of negativity. The meaning behind the song is broad, in the sense that it certainly acknowledges the painful past of the region. But it also makes clear that it doesn't help anyone to continue sh*tting on the current people here that only want to make it a better place for everyone."

Regarding the dual feature on the song, Steuer furthers, "It was critically important to me to have two of my closest friends sing on this song. The first being Nick Chance (Beautiful Child of God), and also Jesse Clark (Wielded Steel). Both of them have shared these kinds of experiences as well. Overall, it is an extremely overstimulating and hard-hitting track, and I can't wait to rip it live."

As for the EP as a whole, the band reveals, "I Hope I Die Here is a love letter to Alabama and the Southeastern experience. It is an acknowledgment of suffering, and a proclamation of strength. This record is conceptually driven and more musically diverse than our previous EPs, on purpose. There is a distinct reason for each song to exist. We approach many topics, including what it's like to grow up under the boot of religion, fraternity culture, the dark side of a beloved landmark, local ecological exploitation, and more. We do not believe the world needs any more songs about how craaaaaazyyy of a guy you are, how much you hate your town, or how your ex was such a *checks notes* bitch for breaking up with you because you cheated on her."



The EP features guests on every track, including Daniel McWhorter from Gideon, Kayhan Vaziri of Wretched Blessing + Yautja, and Matthew Hasting of MyChildren MyBride, among others. All features are highlighted in the track listing below.

"Every track features someone that has made an undeniable mark on Alabama hardcore over the years," the band explains about inviting so many of its friends to contribute to the release. "We do not expect you to recognize every name on this record, and that's the point."

