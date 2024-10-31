Old Crow Medicine Show Remaster Debut Album For Special Vinyl Edition

(MPG) Celebrating 20 years of their acclaimed self-titled debut album, the two-time GRAMMY-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show announces O.C.M.S. has been remastered from the original analog tapes by its original producer David Rawlings and will be available for the first time on audiophile quality vinyl through his label Acony Records.

Featuring some of the band's most enduring songs including the 3x platinum "Wagon Wheel," O.C.M.S. is presented in a deluxe gatefold package releasing on December 6. A pre-order offer with a limited edition commemorative anniversary poster and "Wagon Wheel" merch discount is available now. Accompanying the announcement, the band has also shared a remastered music video for "Wagon Wheel."

"It's hard to believe that more than two decades have passed since David Rawlings invited the Wild Bunch from Old Crow Medicine Show to enter two historic recording studios to start work on what would become our breakthrough album, O.C.M.S," says frontman Ketch Secor. "This album introduced our band and our rollicking punk-rock string band style to the world. All these years later, we're so proud to be sharing this music as it was originally intended, with the care and fidelity that only David Rawlings could muster."

"The sessions for O.C.M.S. were an electrifying tour through the heart of American music," Rawlings adds. "Newly composed masterpieces sat comfortably alongside classics, all performed by a truly perfect five piece band with a line-up that was in equal parts ragtag and virtuosic. The doubters at the time who thought the music was too raw and unvarnished are long gone, and they have been replaced by a legion of musicians who testify that this record changed their lives and shaped their art. Revisiting these storm-tested tapes now is like using a time machine. The sound is as high fidelity and vital as the day it was recorded. Capturing this pivotal moment in music was one of the high water marks of my life, and releasing this Acony pressing realizes a decades long dream."

Old Crow Medicine Show has also announced support for their annual New Year's Eve shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with The Kentucky Headhunters and Steve Poltz performing on December 30 and Maggie Rose and Big Richard on December 31.

The band is currently in the midst of their 2024 Jubilee Tour, which celebrates their 25-year anniversary as well as the release of their GRAMMY-nominated album of the same name. Last year, Secor spoke with Rolling Stone and NPR's Here & Now about the band's latest album and shared more insight into their activism. Earlier this month, the group announced a milestone achievement as they regained ownership of the masters of their first three albums, O.C.M.S., Tennessee Pusher, and Carry Me Back.

O.C.M.S. tracklist:

SIDE A

1) Tell It To Me

2) Big Time In The Jungle

3) Poor Man

4) Tear It Down

5) Hard To Love

6) CC Rider

SIDE B

7) Trials & Troubles

8) Hard To Tell

9) Take 'em Away

10) We're All In This Together

11) Wagon Wheel

Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates:

November 7 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

November 8 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

November 9 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races - The Event Center

November 10 - Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

November 15 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

November 16 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

November 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

November 22 - Milwaukee, MI @ The Riverside Theater

November 23 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ The Kentucky Headhunters & Steve Poltz

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Maggie Rose and Big Richard

February 22-28 - Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise 9

March 14 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

Related Stories

Old Crow Medicine Show Reuniting With Critter Fuqua

Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce 2024 Jubilee Tour

News > Old Crow Medicine Show