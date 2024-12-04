Old Crow Medicine Show Make Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert Debut

(MPG) This week, two-time GRAMMY-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show celebrate the grand finale of their 25th anniversary festivities with their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut and the first-ever vinyl release of their debut album O.C.M.S. this Friday via Acony Records.
For their first appearance at NPR's Tiny Desk, the band kicked off their set with a raucous performance of their recently certified 3x Platinum hit "Wagon Wheel," followed by "O Cumberland River" from their 2014 GRAMMY-winning Remedy, and "Wolfman of the Ozarks" and "One Drop" from their GRAMMY-nominated 2024 album Jubilee.
Today, Old Crow Medicine Show also announced their 2025 Circle The Wagons Tour, which kicks off on March 13 in Evansville, IN, and will make stops across the midwest and from Florida up the east coast. Last month, the band announced support for their annual New Year's Eve shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with The Kentucky Headhunters and Steve Poltz performing on December 30 and Maggie Rose and Big Richard on December 31.
Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates:
December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ The Kentucky Headhunters & Steve Poltz
December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Maggie Rose and Big Richard
January 31 - Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center
February 22-28 - Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise 9
March 13 - Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
March 14 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC
March 15 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
March 23 - Cullowhee, NC @ Ramsey Center at Western Carolina University
March 26 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
March 27 - Pueblo, CO @ Pueblo Memorial Hall
March 28 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
April 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
April 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
April 9 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 11 - Fairhope, AL @ Halstead Amphitheater
April 23 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
April 24 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
April 25 - Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
April 26 - Groton, MA @ Concert Hall at Groton Hill Music Center
April 27 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
May 6 - Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
May 7 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
May 8 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
May 9 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
Old Crow Medicine Show Remaster Debut Album For Special Vinyl Edition
