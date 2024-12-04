Old Crow Medicine Show Make Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert Debut

(MPG) This week, two-time GRAMMY-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show celebrate the grand finale of their 25th anniversary festivities with their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut and the first-ever vinyl release of their debut album O.C.M.S. this Friday via Acony Records.

For their first appearance at NPR's Tiny Desk, the band kicked off their set with a raucous performance of their recently certified 3x Platinum hit "Wagon Wheel," followed by "O Cumberland River" from their 2014 GRAMMY-winning Remedy, and "Wolfman of the Ozarks" and "One Drop" from their GRAMMY-nominated 2024 album Jubilee.

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show also announced their 2025 Circle The Wagons Tour, which kicks off on March 13 in Evansville, IN, and will make stops across the midwest and from Florida up the east coast. Last month, the band announced support for their annual New Year's Eve shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with The Kentucky Headhunters and Steve Poltz performing on December 30 and Maggie Rose and Big Richard on December 31.

Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates:

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ The Kentucky Headhunters & Steve Poltz

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Maggie Rose and Big Richard

January 31 - Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center

February 22-28 - Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise 9

March 13 - Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

March 14 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

March 15 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

March 23 - Cullowhee, NC @ Ramsey Center at Western Carolina University

March 26 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

March 27 - Pueblo, CO @ Pueblo Memorial Hall

March 28 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

April 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

April 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

April 9 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 11 - Fairhope, AL @ Halstead Amphitheater

April 23 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 24 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 25 - Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

April 26 - Groton, MA @ Concert Hall at Groton Hill Music Center

April 27 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

May 6 - Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

May 7 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

May 8 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

May 9 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

