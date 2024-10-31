Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'

(Chipster) With an unyielding spirit and defiant energy, "Not Dead Yet" is the latest offering from Envy of None, scheduled for release on Halloween. Featuring the masterful musicianship of Rush's Alex Lifeson (guitars), Coney Hatch's Andy Curran (bass, keyboards, backing vocals), Alf Annibalini (guitar, keyboards), and Randy Cooke (drums), with the ever-compelling Maiah Wynne delivering lead vocals, Envy of None conjure a unique blend of classic, progressive rock and modern, vibrant textures.

Speaking on the song's meaning, Maiah, who penned the lyrics, shared that it was inspired by Andy's raw chorus line: "I'm not dead yet, come on along and see what I am good for." She describes the track as a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down. "Simply continuing to exist, to create, and to fight is inspiring and powerful. "You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That's the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride." The single is accompanied by a video inspired by the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos 'Day of the Dead' holiday, produced by Mariano Biotico.

As the band blends their dynamic soundscapes, "Not Dead Yet" unfolds as a layered journey, driving forward with tight rhythms and Alex Lifeson's legendary guitar lines. The breakdown, Wynne's favourite part, is the song's emotional peak, offering listeners a moment of release before launching back into its resilient conclusion. The mix, by Annibalini, coupled with Harry Hess's mastering, guarantees that every element shines with clarity and force.

'Not Dead Yet' not only serves as a bold statement from the band but also as a testament to the unyielding human spirit, a reminder to keep fighting, creating, and pushing forward-no matter what.

Envy of None are busy in the studio finishing off their next album and the follow up to 2022's self-titled debut, expected in Spring 2025.

