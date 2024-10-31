The Weeknd And Anitta Deliver 'Sao Paulo' Video

(Republic) The Weeknd debuts his highly anticipated song and music video for "Sao Paulo" featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta. Directed by the visionary FREEKA, the video takes a dark, jarring turn as Anitta, who is pregnant in the storyline, reveals an ever-emerging face within her belly. This bizarre and haunting imagery amplifies another bold visual chapter for The Weeknd. Alongside the video premiere, "Sao Paulo" will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

The release of "São Paulo" follows a series of record-breaking accomplishments for The Weeknd. He recently surpassed his own record as the artist with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 120 million monthly listeners. This milestone comes on the heels of chart-topping releases like "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti, produced by Pharrell Williams, which debuted in the top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Dancing in the Flames." Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Last month, The Weeknd delivered a sold-out, electrifying performance in São Paulo, streamed to millions on YouTube. The concert, which trended in 24 countries, featured surprise appearances from Anitta and Playboi Carti and brought The Weeknd's unique sound to a global audience. Proceeds from the event's merchandise benefited the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation, supporting communities facing natural and economic challenges in Brazil.

