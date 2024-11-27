.

The Weeknd Announces 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Album And Stadium Release Show

() The Weeknd today announced the release date for his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on January 24th. This album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

To celebrate the album release, The Weeknd will perform a massive one-night-only live stadium show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, debuting never-before-seen production.

The stage will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience. Additionally, it was announced this week that he is the first artist in history to have 22 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify.

