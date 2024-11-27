The Weeknd Announces 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Album And Stadium Release Show

() The Weeknd today announced the release date for his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on January 24th. This album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).
To celebrate the album release, The Weeknd will perform a massive one-night-only live stadium show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, debuting never-before-seen production.
The stage will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience. Additionally, it was announced this week that he is the first artist in history to have 22 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify.
The Weeknd And Anitta Deliver 'Sao Paulo' Video
The Weeknd Teams With Playboi Carti For 'Timeless'
The Weeknd Shares Video For 'Double Fantasy' Featuring Future
Vampires Everywhere Cover The Weeknd's 'The Hills'
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater- August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas- more
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater
August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas
Julien-K Announce New Member Ahead Of Vampires Everywhere and Powerman 5000 Tours
Sum 41 To Be Inducted into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Whitechapel Pull Out Of Thy Art Is Murder Tour Over Mental Health Concerns
Last Song Dio Recorded Included On The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 Reissue
The Damned To Headline Rebellion Festival
Grateful Dead Stars Remember Phil Lesh And More in CBS Morning Preview