The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour

(Republic) The Weeknd today announced that his one-night-only live stadium show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 25, has sold out in under an hour, driven by incredible fan demand. The event attracted over 300,000 fans in the ticket queue, highlighting The Weeknd's immense influence and loyal fanbase. As a partner to the show, a limited number of special tickets were sold to Cash App Visa Card customers. A limited number of VIP packages are still available. The concert, produced by Live Nation, will feature a unique in-the-round stage setup, taking over the entire stadium floor for an unforgettable experience.

The concert will celebrate his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which releases January 24th. This album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Additionally, it was recently announced last week that he is the first artist in history to have 23 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. He is also the most streamed male artist on Spotify this year so far with over 12 billion streams.

Fans can now purchase exclusive vinyl, box sets, and signed CDs on XO.STORE today for pre-order, including a limited edition Frank Miller LP. The other drops include the Standard Album Box Set and the Sorayama Album Box Set, which each include an exclusive "Hurry Up Tomorrow" t-shirt and CD, as well as a limited 72 hour restock of Sorayama and Harmony Korine collector's edition LPs.

The Rose Bowl Stadium performance comes on the heels of The Weeknd's recent one-night-only stadium show at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, September 7, 2024. It also follows his fall tour across Australia, which included multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney. The Weeknd's record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour (2022/2023) achieved phenomenal success, with over 60 sold-out stadium shows across North America, Europe, the UK, and Latin America, drawing more than 3 million attendees.

