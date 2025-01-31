The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance

(Republic) Global superstar The Weeknd has officially released his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records and The Weeknd appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and performed a unique version of "Open Hearts".
The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist's acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).
Proceeds from the album track "Take Me Back To LA" will be donated to LA Regional Food Bank, who are providing emergency food assistance to those directly impacted by the LA wildfires. Originally scheduled for release on January 24th followed by a one-night-only Rose Bowl concert, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" was postponed due to the devastating effects of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. Out of respect for those impacted by the crisis, The Weeknd chose to cancel the planned album release concert at Pasadena's Rose Bowl and donated 1 million dollars to LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund, and LA Regional Food Bank.
In partnership with Spotify, The Weeknd also announced the Hurry Up Tomorrow "Pop Up Experience" that will take place Friday, January 31st - Sunday February 2nd in NYC. The Experience is an experiential art installation that will transport fans on a journey through the mind of The Weeknd in his final act of this trilogy. There will also be a retail portion of this event showcasing a collection of exclusive products - genuine leather jackets, a bomber jacket, custom fleece, tees + long sleeves as well as hats and bandanas. Hurry Up Tomorrow music product will also be available for purchase.
Specialty retailer Hot Topic will also showcase an extensive Hurry Up Tomorrow album collection, including tees, hoodies, posters, and more, as well as The Weeknd x Frank Miller Hurry Up Tomorrow collector's edition vinyl. These items will be available at all Hot Topic stores nationwide and online at hottopic.com. In addition, Hot Topic has announced an exciting Hurry Up Tomorrow "takeover" event, taking place from Friday, January 31st, to Sunday, February 2nd, at its Downtown Summerlin store in Las Vegas, NV. During this exclusive event, the store will transform into a Hurry Up Tomorrow retail experience, featuring a limited-edition collection, including a highly anticipated The Weeknd x Frank Miller Hurry Up Tomorrow apparel capsule - available only in Las Vegas at the "takeover." For more information, follow @hottopicmusic.
The Weeknd initially built anticipation for the project by unveiling the album's cover and announcing a one night only special stadium concert at Estadio Morumbi in Sao Paulo. The performance, streamed exclusively on YouTube, drew millions of global viewers and featured surprise appearances from Playboi Carti and Anitta. The sold-out event became the top-trending music performance in the U.S. and trended in 24 other countries, further cementing The Weeknd's status as a global music icon. "Timeless" heavily anticipated by fans after being teased during his Sao Paulo performance, debuted in the Top 3 on Billboard's Hot 100.
Later this year, The Weeknd will also star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in a feature film inspired by his new album. Hurry Up Tomorrow is written and directed by Trey Edward Schults for Lionsgate and will release May 16, 2025, exclusively in theaters. The psychological thriller is both inspired by and features new music from The Weeknd, who scored the film with Daniel Lopatin.
HURRY UP TOMORROW TRACKLIST:
1. Wake Me Up
2. Cry For Me
3. I Can't F***ing Sing
4. Sao Paulo
5. Until We're Skin & Bones
6. Baptized In Fear
7. Open Hearts
8. Opening Night
9. Reflections Laughing
10. Enjoy The Show
11. Given Up On Me
12. I Can't Wait To Get There
13. Timeless
14. Niagara Falls
15. Take Me Back To LA
16. Big Sleep
17. Give Me Mercy
18. Drive
19. The Abyss
20. Red Terror
21. Without a Warning
22. Hurry Up Tomorrow
