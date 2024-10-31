Watch House Of Lords' 'Full Tilt Overdrive' Video

(FP) House Of Lords premieres the brand-new video for the title track of their latest album, "Full Tilt Overdrive". The video showcases the hard-hitting energy and classic sound that fans have come to love, capturing the essence of the band's signature style.
This release follows the recent drop of 'Full Tilt Overdrive', the band's twelfth studio album via Frontiers Music Srl. Produced by vocalist James Christian and keyboardist Mark Mangold, the album delivers an inspired collection that proudly stands among the best in the band's repertoire. With plans to bring these new songs to stages across Europe and the States, HOUSE OF LORDS continues to be a driving force in the hard rock scene.
On the video release for "Full Tilt Overdrive", House Of Lords comments: "This song is about Playin at Maximum Energy. Don't Drive while Listening!!!" Watch it below:
House Of Lords Stream 'Taking The Fall' Video
House Of Lords Share 'Bad Karma' Video To Announce New Album
