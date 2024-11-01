Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend

() Celebrating 50 years of PBS's iconic Austin City Limits, Jelly Roll is set to make his debut performance this Saturday, Nov. 2 (check local listings). Fans can look forward to his six-song set, including his seventh consecutive #1 hit and sixth at Country radio - "I Am Not Okay" as well as his four-week No. 1 Country Airplay hit "Need a Favor" and Grammy-nominated #1 ACM award-winning smash, "Save Me."

Currently on his Beautifully Broken Tour, his new album Beautifully Broken debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and earned critical acclaim as "one of the biggest superstars of country music," (Variety). The award-winning, Grammy-nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter first made Billboard Consumption Chart history with his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023).

"Not only has Jelly Roll become one of the most successful new artists in country music in 2024, but he's also been one of the genre's most prolific voices - and Beautifully Broken, a 63-minute opus that includes a handful of previously released tracks but far more new country anthems, puts a bow on this fruitful era of the late-blooming singer-songwriter's heartfelt, driving formula" (Billboard).

