LCD Soundsystem Returns With 'x-ray eyes'

(NLM) "x-ray eyes," the first new LCD Soundsystem song to be released since 2022, is available now across digital platforms and on limited edition white label 12" vinyl exclusively at the band's shows and through dfarecords.com.

Following the announcement of "x-ray eyes" and its impending release, LCD's James Murphy revealed that the band has been working on its long awaited fifth album, its first since 2017's Grammy-winning AMERICAN DREAM.

"x-ray eyes" was written by James Murphy, Al Doyle and Nancy Whang, and produced by James Murphy for DFA Productions. LCD Soundsystem celebrated Halloween last night with the first show of its eight-date Los Angeles residency, which continues through November 3 at Shrine Expo Hall and November 7-10 at Hollywood Palladium.

Following the conclusion of the L.A. run, the band will return to the Knockdown Center in Queens, NY for a 12-show residency taking place over three weekends, November 21-24, December 5-8 and December 12-15.

To commemorate the occasion, the band is releasing a limited edition run of screen printed 12-inches-- featuring "x-ray eyes" on the A-side along with the never-before-heard trash can dub remix version on the B-side. Only 100 of these will be available exclusively each night of the Los Angeles and New York City run of shows, and will be numbered as well as stamped with the venue and date. 500 will be available for pre-order via DFA Records. A general, non-screen printed version of the 12" release will follow.

