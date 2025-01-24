LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

(NLM) LCD Soundsystem has confirmed a spring 2025 run of 10 new shows in five North American cities. Following an already announced March 7 appearance at the M3F Music Festival in Phoenix, the new LCD headline dates will begin with a March 8 one-off at San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park, and will include an April 22-24 three-night stand at Emo's in Austin, followed by two nights each at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas (April 26, 27), the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 30, May 1) and the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta (May 3, 4).

Gustaf will be kicking things off in Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta. Nation of Language will open in San Diego. LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri.

Tickets for the 10 new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10am local time. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets before the artist presale goes live on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time.

LCD Soundsystem

North American Tour 2025

March 8 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

April 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 30 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

May 1 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

May 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

