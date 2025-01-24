.

LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

01-24-2025
LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

(NLM) LCD Soundsystem has confirmed a spring 2025 run of 10 new shows in five North American cities. Following an already announced March 7 appearance at the M3F Music Festival in Phoenix, the new LCD headline dates will begin with a March 8 one-off at San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park, and will include an April 22-24 three-night stand at Emo's in Austin, followed by two nights each at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas (April 26, 27), the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 30, May 1) and the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta (May 3, 4).

Gustaf will be kicking things off in Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta. Nation of Language will open in San Diego. LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri.

Tickets for the 10 new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10am local time. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets before the artist presale goes live on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time.

LCD Soundsystem
North American Tour 2025

March 8 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
April 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 30 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 1 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Related Stories
LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

LCD Soundsystem Returns With 'x-ray eyes'

LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency

LCD Soundsystem Announce Los Angeles Residency

LCD Soundsystem Announce 2023 Residency

News > LCD Soundsystem

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Good News In Cancer Fight- The Darkness Deliver 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy'- more

Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop- Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Plots Tour In Support Of New Album 'I'm The Problem'- Chase Rice Profiled In Hook & Barrel Video Series 'The Chase'- more

Day In Pop

LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour- Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Latest News

Eagles Guitarist Retires Following Parkinsonism Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans

Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup

Win Trip To Macon For In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert

Eric Clapton's 'Meanwhile' Comes To Vinyl and CD

Goo Goo Dolls Expand 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

The Darkness Deliver 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy'