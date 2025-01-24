LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

(NLM) LCD Soundsystem has confirmed a spring 2025 run of 10 new shows in five North American cities. Following an already announced March 7 appearance at the M3F Music Festival in Phoenix, the new LCD headline dates will begin with a March 8 one-off at San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park, and will include an April 22-24 three-night stand at Emo's in Austin, followed by two nights each at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas (April 26, 27), the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 30, May 1) and the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta (May 3, 4).
Gustaf will be kicking things off in Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta. Nation of Language will open in San Diego. LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri.
Tickets for the 10 new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10am local time. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets before the artist presale goes live on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time.
LCD Soundsystem
North American Tour 2025
March 8 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
April 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 30 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 1 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
LCD Soundsystem Returns With 'x-ray eyes'
LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency
LCD Soundsystem Announce Los Angeles Residency
LCD Soundsystem Announce 2023 Residency
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Good News In Cancer Fight- The Darkness Deliver 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy'- more
Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop- Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series- more
Morgan Wallen Plots Tour In Support Of New Album 'I'm The Problem'- Chase Rice Profiled In Hook & Barrel Video Series 'The Chase'- more
LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour- Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Eagles Guitarist Retires Following Parkinsonism Diagnosis
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans
Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup
Win Trip To Macon For In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert
Eric Clapton's 'Meanwhile' Comes To Vinyl and CD
Goo Goo Dolls Expand 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Good News In Cancer Fight
The Darkness Deliver 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy'