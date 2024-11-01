Saliva Launch New Chapter With 'Time Bomb'

(The Syndicate) Saliva are embarking on a new chapter with the release of "Time Bomb", a confrontational track rooted in the hardships of the world featuring post-grunge vocalist Peyton Parrish.

On the new single, Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru elaborates on that feeling. "Time Bomb is about those experiences we all have in life where it feels like it's you against the world. There's always gonna be haters and for me it's good to let it out and write how I'm feeling".

He continues. "Time Bomb is about the determination and resilience it takes to persevere and overcome those moments. People are always gonna try and test you in life, but you have to take it and use it to stay focused and be in control of your destiny!"

After inking a new record deal, future Saliva releases will be available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

On the signing to Judge & Jury Records, Benson adds "I have known Saliva for a while and was a fan of Bobby's vocals before he was even in the band. When we heard they were looking for a new label, I thought the band was a great fit for Judge & Jury Records. We are stoked on the result!"

Saliva's career launched in 2001 with the release of Every Six Seconds, a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy nominated, "Your Disease." Saliva's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back In To Your System that contained top singles "Always," "Raise Up," and the Nikki Sixx co-written, "Rest In Pieces." Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Bobby Amaru brought a contemporary feel to the band, all while staying true to the band's blue collar roots. Amaru has been the Saliva frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases; Rise Up, Love Lies and Therapy, 10 Lives, Every Twenty Years EP, and Revelation.

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" & "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor 'Uncle Wayne' at every show.

With nearly 3M monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than 1 billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures. Saliva has no intention of slowing down. The new year will be all about bringing new music to the fans, including more touring and a deluxe album Revelation : Retold.

