Watch Chris Janson's 'Cheap' Video

(TPR) Country music showstopper and multi-Platinum artist, Chris Janson, has released his latest track, "Cheap," available now. Written by Janson, Brian White, Will Nance, Mitch Oglesby and Keesy Timmer, the humble and grounding song cuts through the noise and hustle of everyday life to remind us all to slow down and take advantage of the time we have. Janson has also released the official music video (via YouTube) for the track - available now.

Chris shared, "I love this song, because it makes me feel something. We only get so much time to be alive, and life is short. As I have said before, money can't buy happiness, and time is something that we can't get back.

And don't we all wish we could buy back a little time, and a couple memories? So, we better live every moment to its fullest and remember that time truly does make money look cheap. Get out there and make some memories that last a lifetime."

Janson, known for his charitable works, will also appear on United Way's upcoming special, United is the Way - Hurricane Relief 2024. The benefit concert will bring together the power of music, celebrity voices, and community spirit for an hour-long televised special. United is the Way - Hurricane Relief 2024 will air in simulcast on CBS and CMT on November 2nd. Please check your local listings for times.

Fans can catch Janson out on the road with his recently announced show dates for his Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour in 2025.

Related Stories

Chris Janson Rocks 'All American Guy' on Fox & Friends

Chris Janson Shares 'All American Guy' Video

Chris Janson Announces New Dates for His Electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stars in Chris Janson's 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' Video

News > Chris Janson