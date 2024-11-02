After Teasing Fans Jessie Murph Delivers 'Sip'

(Columbia) In response to overwhelming demand from fans worldwide, 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph serves up her brand-new track "Sip" out now via Columbia Records.

She penned the song barely a month ago and posted a snippet online. It quickly caught fire, inciting north of 50K "creates" on TikTok. Delivered in her gritty and sultry twang, the line "something 'bout the way" particularly struck a chord, spawning an organic and positive trend where fans flaunted what they love about themselves or their significant others. Reacting to the preview, Holler. hailed it as "simmering, sensual." The songstress recently added "Sip" to her setlist, performing it nightly on tour and sparking singalongs in the process.

In September, she unveiled her debut album, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil. The album solidifies thatMurph, who already has two platinum-certified songs, has only scratched the surface of her resonance. Standout album tracks include "Someone in This Room" with Bailey Zimmerman, "Dirty" with multi-platinum chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, and "High Road" with multi-platinum country outlaw Koe Wetzel which marked their highest debut yet on the Billboard Hot 100 at #29. The album also includes her blockbuster platinum anthem"Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll which scored Jessie two nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards including Best Pop Collaboration for "Wild Ones" and Best PUSH Artist.

Right now, she's canvasing the country on the 2nd leg of her 'In the Sticks' North American headline tour, presented by Poshmark x Future is Female, which is nearly sold-out. After an incredible sold-out run of shows earlier this year with over 85,000 tickets sold, Jessie returns to the stage this Fall with the 20 date-run of shows. She will wrap the tour with a special SOLD-OUT headline arena show, Live For One Night Von Braun Center, in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama on November 23 for over 6,000 fans.

Jessie Murph Live:

Headline Dates:

11/01 West Lafayette, IN Elliott Hall of Music

11/02 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

11/06 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater

11/08 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

11/09 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

11/10 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom

11/12 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

11/14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

11/15 Richmond, VA The National

11/16 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

11/18 Spartanburg, SC The Hall- Spartanburg

11/19 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

11/23 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

