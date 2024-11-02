After Teasing Fans Jessie Murph Delivers 'Sip'

(Columbia) In response to overwhelming demand from fans worldwide, 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph serves up her brand-new track "Sip" out now via Columbia Records.
She penned the song barely a month ago and posted a snippet online. It quickly caught fire, inciting north of 50K "creates" on TikTok. Delivered in her gritty and sultry twang, the line "something 'bout the way" particularly struck a chord, spawning an organic and positive trend where fans flaunted what they love about themselves or their significant others. Reacting to the preview, Holler. hailed it as "simmering, sensual." The songstress recently added "Sip" to her setlist, performing it nightly on tour and sparking singalongs in the process.
In September, she unveiled her debut album, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil. The album solidifies thatMurph, who already has two platinum-certified songs, has only scratched the surface of her resonance. Standout album tracks include "Someone in This Room" with Bailey Zimmerman, "Dirty" with multi-platinum chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, and "High Road" with multi-platinum country outlaw Koe Wetzel which marked their highest debut yet on the Billboard Hot 100 at #29. The album also includes her blockbuster platinum anthem"Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll which scored Jessie two nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards including Best Pop Collaboration for "Wild Ones" and Best PUSH Artist.
Right now, she's canvasing the country on the 2nd leg of her 'In the Sticks' North American headline tour, presented by Poshmark x Future is Female, which is nearly sold-out. After an incredible sold-out run of shows earlier this year with over 85,000 tickets sold, Jessie returns to the stage this Fall with the 20 date-run of shows. She will wrap the tour with a special SOLD-OUT headline arena show, Live For One Night Von Braun Center, in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama on November 23 for over 6,000 fans.
Jessie Murph Live:
Headline Dates:
11/01 West Lafayette, IN Elliott Hall of Music
11/02 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
11/06 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater
11/08 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
11/09 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
11/10 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom
11/12 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre
11/14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
11/15 Richmond, VA The National
11/16 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
11/18 Spartanburg, SC The Hall- Spartanburg
11/19 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
11/23 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph Take 'High Road' To Radio
Jessie Murph And Jelly Roll Deliver 'Wild Ones' Video
Jessie Murph Adds International Dates To Cowboys and Angels Tour
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'
Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video
Jackson Browne Joins Nile Rodgers On Deep Hidden Meaning
Bane Remix and Remaster 'It All Comes Down To This' For 25th Anniversary
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85