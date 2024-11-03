Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives

(AS) Skillet have shared a lyric video for their new single "Not Afraid" to celebrate the digital release of their brand new studio album "REVOLUTION", that hit stores on Friday (November 1st).

Two weeks ago, the band released the focus track, "Ash In The Wind," which received a very warm welcome, debuting at No. 1 on the iTunes All-Songs chart, even ahead of Morgan Wallen's new track.

Skillet's first-ever tour of the Middle East is about to kick-off next week and will see the band playing SOLD OUT shows in Istanbul, Turkey, Athens, Greece, and Tbilisi, Georgia, which moved to a larger venue after selling out the first venue.

Also announced recently, Skillet will be the headline act for WINTER JAM 2025, hitting 38 cities across the U.S. All dates are posted here.

REVOLUTION's first single, "Unpopular," premiered on Sirius XM's Octane channel and is headed Top 20 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart with over 40 stations added. The song has received over 5M streams, and almost 2M views of its music video.

Another focus track, "All That Matters," resonated loudly with military families and saw them support VET TIX by donating concert tickets with preorders of the new album.

