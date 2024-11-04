Miranda Lambert's MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief Gives $250K To Hurricane Relief

(EBM) Country music icon Miranda Lambert's MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund has made initial donations totaling $250,000 to help 32 animal shelters and organizations across multiple states that were impacted by the recent hurricanes.

"Helene hit the week before our Music for Mutts benefit concert, and it only seemed right to use the event to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Then Milton came right behind it - packing a devastating one-two punch," said Lambert. "Thankfully, and thanks to all the animal loving supporters who've made donations to our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund, we were able to quickly get help where it was needed most. We know this will be a very long recovery and we're committed to helping our four-legged friends and the people who care for them get back on their feet."

Music for Mutts, the 15th anniversary MuttNation Foundation celebration presented by Tractor Supply, featured a memorable night of performances celebrated by Billboard for "the vocal power and camaraderie onstage" from Lambert, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Riley Green, Lukas Nelson, Ashley Monroe and Natalie Hemby, in addition to a special opening set by Jake Worthington. Additional artists who weren't able to join in person also stepped up to support MuttNation's efforts, including Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood, Morgan Wallen and Noah Kahan.

"Caring for animals and our communities is central to Life Out Here, and we're passionate about giving back, especially during times like these," said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "As the region recovers from these hurricanes, we're honored to lend a helping hand to shelters that have been impacted."

The MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund was founded in 2023 to raise funds specifically for disaster relief efforts. The Fund has raised over $1 million to date and has allocated over $600,000 to help animals, shelters and supporting organizations after wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Each year, Tractors Supply stores nationwide host an in-store donation-at-checkout drive to support the Fund.

