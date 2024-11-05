.

Jon Pardi Played To 317,000 Fans On Mr. Saturday Night Tour

11-05-2024
(The GreenRoom) In just over a year, Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour has visited Ireland, five cities across the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Sweden in addition to more than 40 headlining US dates.

Proving he is a "charismatic performer" with the live show serving as a "terrific showcase for Pardi's songwriting skills and instrumental acumen of each member of his seven-piece backing band...the crowd enthusiastically shouting along with almost every song" (Twin Cities Pioneer Press).

This energy will close out the year with five festive The Christmas Show dates ahead of returning overseas to Australia for headlining shows in March 2025.

Upcoming THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Tour Dates:
12/14 Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort
12/15 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
12/19 Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
12/20 Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino
12/21 Mescalero, NM - Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded by Jon and Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture and construction.

