Watch Jon Pardi's 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' Video

(The GreenRoom) Country superstar Jon Pardi hits the streets in a dark and thrilling new music video for new single "Friday Night Heartbreaker." Released as the lead track off his upcoming fifth studio album, the video for the track that "kicks down the door of this next musical chapter" (American Songwriter) was directed by Jim Wright and shot in Nashville's historic Printer's Alley.

It highlights Pardi's signature mix of honky-tonk rhythms and contemporary flair, capturing the bittersweet blend of infatuation and heartbreak often felt during fleeting moments of romance. With its lively melody and mysterious edge, "Friday Night Heartbreaker" highlights Pardi's knack for blending storytelling with an infectious, danceable sound.

"I always enjoy filming with Jim Wright, even if it means being in Printer's Alley until 2 AM," said Pardi. "You really see some wild characters down there at that hour. One of my favorite parts of the shoot was chatting with the actors and actresses who performed the circus stunts-they were amazing! All I had to do was play guitar and drive a cool car while they were over there breathing fire and swallowing swords. It was awesome to watch it all come together!"

