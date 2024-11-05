Tayler Holder Announces New Singe 'Dyin' Flame'

(BMA) TikTok sensation and the platform's most-followed country music artist, Tayler Holder, is set to ignite the charts once again with his highly anticipated new single, "Dyin' Flame." Dropping November 22nd, this heartfelt track takes listeners on a journey through the struggles of a fading relationship, weaving together country storytelling with a pop sensibility. "Dyin' Flame" resonates with the singer-songwriter's signature blend of powerful guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and anthemic vocals, delivered with the raw, emotive energy fans have come to love.

Holder shares, "I wrote this song about a relationship that both sides know won't work but they don't want to give up on it which is why I give the comparison of 'throwing matches at a dyin' flame' in the same sense of trying to restart something that is clearly burning out, this song represents that to a T. I got to write this song with some amazing writers by the names of Beau Bailey, Graham Barham and Dallas Wilson. Through the process of creating this song, I feel I found my sound with these lyrics and this track and I am extremely excited to share this song with you."

Following the success of chart-topping singles like "Nothin' But Neon" (1,904,023 streams) and "Someone You Knew" (1,703,888 streams), as well as the powerful duet "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Christian music icon Cory Asbury, "Dyin' Flame" showcases Holder's unique blend of country and pop. Fans were treated to exclusive performances and signings from Holder at CMAFest 2024 in June, including sets at HOLY! WATER, Country Goes Global, and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena, along with multiple signings at Nashville Universe, CreatiVets, and the CMA Booth.

Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million fans across all his social media platforms, on his ride into his country music journey. Holder, fresh in the industry, has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me."

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, "Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar."

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for more updates on releases as well as upcoming tour dates.

