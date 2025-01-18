Tayler Holder Selling Out Hit The Roof Tour Dates

(BMA) Rising country music sensation Tayler Holder is preparing to light up stages across the nation with his nearly sold-out "Hits the Roof!" tour, a featured installment of Tin Roof's celebrated "Nashville Hits the Roof" concert series.

Known for its rich history of spotlighting country music's biggest names and brightest new talents, Tin Roof has teamed up with Holder for an unforgettable 18-city tour sponsored by White Claw. The series kicks off January 30 at the Columbia, SC Tin Roof.

Founded in 2002 near Nashville's famed Music Row, Tin Roof has become synonymous with live music and community. Over the years, Tin Roof has expanded its reach nationwide, bringing its signature vibe and commitment to supporting musicians to audiences everywhere. Tin Roof's "Nashville Hits the Roof" series has hosted a stellar lineup of future legends, including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan + Shay. Holder now joins this storied tradition, solidifying his place as one to watch in the industry.

Holder's installment is rapidly making waves, with multiple venues already sold out, including Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville. Fans are clamoring for tickets to see the Texas-born singer-songwriter deliver his dynamic blend of heartfelt lyrics and traditional country roots. As one of country music's fastest-growing stars, Tayler Holder has amassed an impressive following, earning accolades such as Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2023 from Up N Country. Now, he brings his high-energy performances to Tin Roof stages nationwide, continuing the series' tradition of launching tomorrow's superstars.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to connect with fans on such a personal level during this tour," Holder shares. "Tin Roof has been an incredible partner in bringing my music to life on these stages, and I'm thrilled to see so many people joining me on this journey."

Sophia Annello, Tin Roof A&R and Talent Buying Manager, shares, "I've never seen anything like this. Within 7 hours of announcing the run, RSVPs in all 18 locations were at capacity."

As the most-followed country music artist on TikTok, Tayler has transitioned from an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. Known for hits like "Nothin' But Neon" (5.8M streams), "Dyin' Flame" (4.2M streams), "Someone You Knew" (3.5M streams), and the heartfelt duet "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Cory Asbury (1.6M streams), Holder is making waves in the country music scene.

Hailing from Alvarado, TX, a small town near Dallas, Holder's flair for entertainment was evident from a young age. By three, he was racing motocross, a passion he still enjoys as a hobby. After completing high school via homeschooling, Holder moved to California to follow his dreams of being an entertainer and started to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos and daily lifestyle content.

After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. With over 30 million followers across social media, Holder has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to a prominent voice in country music, captivating fans with his talent and authenticity. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me."

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, "Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar."

Tayler is currently immersed in back-to-back songwriting and A&R sessions, fully dedicated to honing his craft and advancing his musical journey. With an unwavering focus on his songwriting and artistic growth, he's thrilled to push forward in the genre he loves, all while performing on multiple tour dates across the US and the UK.

Tayler Holder "Hits the Roof!" Tour Dates

January 30 - Columbia, SC

January 31 - Raleigh, NC (SOLD OUT)

February 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC

February 6 - Fayetteville, AR

February 7 - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT)

February 8 - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT)

February 13 - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

February 14 - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)

February 15 - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

February 20 - Cincinnati, OH (SOLD OUT)

February 21 - Lexington, KY (SOLD OUT)

February 22 - Louisville, KY (SOLD OUT)

March 20 - Memphis, TN

March 21 - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

March 22 - Birmingham, AL (SOLD OUT)

March 27 - Orlando, FL

March 28 - Delray Beach, FL

March 29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

