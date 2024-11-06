Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour

(OMG) Drowning Pool is excited to announce The XMAS in Texas Tour with special guests Reddstar and Cody Jasper. The four date tour will kick off on December 11th in Corpus Christi, TX at Brewsters Street.
Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP packages. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.
Their latest single, "REVOLUTION (The Final Amen)," recently dropped through SBG Records, is already generating a wave of excitement among fans and promising to be a defining track in their evolving legacy.
12/11 | CORPUS CHRISTI TX I BREWSTERS STREET
12/12 | AUSTIN TX I COME AND TAKE IT LIVE
12/13 | LUBBOCK TX I JAKES BACKROOM
12/141 DALLAS I TX I TREES
Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour
Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession
The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour- Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure- more
Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out- Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month- Iron Maiden- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour
Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure
Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein Lead Welcome To Rockville Additions
Marty Friedman Shares 'Song For An Eternal Child' Video
Comeback Kid Plot 'Wake The Dead' 20th Anniversary Show
Wednesday 13 Launching There's No Such Things As Monsters Tour
Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour
Singled Out: The Boneheads' Feel The Light