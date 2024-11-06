.

Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour

11-06-2024
(OMG) Drowning Pool is excited to announce The XMAS in Texas Tour with special guests Reddstar and Cody Jasper. The four date tour will kick off on December 11th in Corpus Christi, TX at Brewsters Street.

Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP packages. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Their latest single, "REVOLUTION (The Final Amen)," recently dropped through SBG Records, is already generating a wave of excitement among fans and promising to be a defining track in their evolving legacy.

12/11 | CORPUS CHRISTI TX I BREWSTERS STREET
12/12 | AUSTIN TX I COME AND TAKE IT LIVE
12/13 | LUBBOCK TX I JAKES BACKROOM
12/141 DALLAS I TX I TREES

