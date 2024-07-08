Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

(OMG) Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is thrilled to announce their July tour dates with special guests A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever!
This tour promises to be an adrenaline-fueled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years, currently being mixed and mastered. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for this highly anticipated track!
Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.
Drowning Pool Tour Dates:
JULY
10 Johnson City, TN @ Capones
11 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
13 Gettysburg, PA @Bike Week
14 Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
15 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
16 Knoxville, TN @ Concourse
18 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
19 Cumberland, MD @Rock the Mountains
20 Grand Rapids, MI @Upheaval
21 East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
23 Springfield, MO @ Regency Live
24 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
25 Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live
26 Omaha, NB @ Barnato's
27 Menahga, MN @Mid Summer Music Fest
SEPTEMBER
5 Hinkley, MN @ Grand Casino
14 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock
26 Louisville, KY @Louder Than Life
28 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ball Room
29 Lubbock, TX @ Jakes
30 Roswell, NM @ Liberty
OCTOBER
3 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
4 Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp'd
8 Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
9 Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55
10 Sacramento, CA @Aftershock
