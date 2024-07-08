Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

(OMG) Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is thrilled to announce their July tour dates with special guests A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever!

This tour promises to be an adrenaline-fueled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years, currently being mixed and mastered. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for this highly anticipated track!

Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Drowning Pool Tour Dates:

JULY

10 Johnson City, TN @ Capones

11 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

13 Gettysburg, PA @Bike Week

14 Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

15 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

16 Knoxville, TN @ Concourse

18 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

19 Cumberland, MD @Rock the Mountains

20 Grand Rapids, MI @Upheaval

21 East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

23 Springfield, MO @ Regency Live

24 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

25 Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live

26 Omaha, NB @ Barnato's

27 Menahga, MN @Mid Summer Music Fest

SEPTEMBER

5 Hinkley, MN @ Grand Casino

14 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock

26 Louisville, KY @Louder Than Life

28 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ball Room

29 Lubbock, TX @ Jakes

30 Roswell, NM @ Liberty

OCTOBER

3 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

4 Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp'd

8 Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

9 Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

10 Sacramento, CA @Aftershock

