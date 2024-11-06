Wednesday 13 Launching There's No Such Things As Monsters Tour

(FP) The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, has emerged to announce that he will be hitting the road next spring for an exciting North American headline run. Support will come from Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, and I Ya Toyah.

The "There's No Such Things As Monsters" Tour kicks off Friday, March 14, in Las Vegas, NV, and will haunt a slew of major cities across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and Toronto among others before wrapping up in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, May 3.

Wednesday 13 comments: "We are thrilled to announce our upcoming 2025 tour. After spending the last year and a half celebrating the music of my former band Murderdolls, I'm excited to get back to my solo music. The debut album, 'Transylvania 90210,' was released 20 years ago and the upcoming live set will reflect that album and the earlier WEDNESDAY 13 material. Also you can expect to hear new music from our forthcoming Napalm Records release due in early 2025. We can't wait to see you all on tour!"

Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 6, with passcode "W13", and general sale starts Friday, November 8, at 10:00 AM EDT.

Make sure to get your tickets now before they're gone, and stay tuned for new music arriving around the tour in early 2025.

WEDNESDAY 13

There's No Such Things As Monsters North American Tour

w/ Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, I Ya Toyah

03/14/25: Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

03/15/25: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

03/16/25: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/18/25: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

03/19/25: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

03/21/25: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

03/22/25: Pomona, CA @ Glass House

03/23/25: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/25/25: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

03/26/25: Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

03/28/25: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/29/25: Dallas, TX @ Trees

03/30/25: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/01/25: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/02/25: Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

04/04/25: Atlanta, GA @ The Loft @ Centerstage

04/05/25: Raleigh, NC @ Chapel Of Bones

04/06/25: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

04/08/25: Baltimore, MD @ Zen West

04/09/25: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho

04/10/25: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

04/12/25: Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys

04/13/25: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electrique

04/15/25: Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04/16/25: Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

04/18/25: New York, NY @ The Gramercy

04/19/25: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

04/20/25: Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

04/22/25: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

04/23/25: Cleveland, OH @ Mercury

04/25/25: Columbus, OH @ The Kings Of Clubs

04/26/25: Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

04/27/25: Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center

04/29/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/30/25: Madison, WI @ The Annex

05/02/25: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/03/25: Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

Related Stories

Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twizted, Wednesday 13 Plot Fiend For The Fans Tour

Set It Off Announce The Deathless Tour

BMI Hosts Parker McCollum's First-Ever No. 1 Party

Cradle Of Filth And Wednesday 13 To Launch Necromantic Fantasies Tour

News > Wednesday 13