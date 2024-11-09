Griff Shares New Single 'last night's mascara'

(Warner) Continuing a breakout year, global pop sensation Griff shares her highly anticipated, gripping new single "last night's mascara." The track follows her recent cover of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory classic "Pure Imagination," which notably soundtracks Target's 2024 "Happier Holidays From Target" holiday campaign. "last night's mascara" is a long-awaited fan-favorite that generated buzz as she performed it while performing throughout the US on her own Vertigo headline tour and supporting Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour. Earlier this summer, Griff was notably handpicked by Taylor Swift to open her Wembley Stadium show in London.
Meanwhile, her debut album Vertigo, has incited unanimous critical applause and confirms Griff as the next great British pop star. Moving through the cycles of melancholy, disorientation, euphoria and self-discovery, it's a coming-of-age journey that Griff has taken fans on ever since she broke through during the pandemic. With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting Vertigo in plain sight, Griff's debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a vibrant source of power.
Such moments of catharsis are evident on focus track "Tears For Fun," a contemplation on the future and faith. Its existential angst is set to the kind of anthemic and ultimately uplifting songwriting that is weaved throughout Vertigo: from the euphoric "Anything" to fan-favorite "Miss Me Too" and title track "Vertigo." Chronicling those first loves, losses, disasters and triumphs, Vertigo is a life-affirming pop record whose inner spiral sparks Griff's ascent.
