Skilla Baby Previews CM3 Mixtape With 'Jwett'

(ICLG) Detroit rapper Skilla Baby drops the hard-hitting "Jwett." The full-court flex of a single finds the rising star tallying up his various blessings and dismissing would-be rivals with cold threats and punchlines. The song hails from Skilla's forthcoming mixtape, CM3 coming soon.

Produced by regular Skilla Baby collaborator MIA JAY C (42 Dugg, EST Gee, Big 30), "Jwett" is a dark mix of heavy bass, tolling bells, dramatic synth, and relentless drums. Skilla Baby's voice is sharp over the track and so is his pen as he goes in: "I ain't met a n***a like me yet / Next season attire, I get flyer than a private jet." The gritty "Jwett" video is similarly a whirlwind of jewels, clothes, and cash, women, cars, and clubs.

CM3 continues Skilla's fan-favorite Crack Music series and, in addition to "Jwett," will feature the recently released "So Bad," a celebration of loyal ladies featuring his fellow 2024 XXL Freshman cover classmate 4Batz. Other appearance on the mixtape include Hunxho, Toosii, Peezy, and Tee Grizzley. See the full tracklist below.

Things have been taking off for Skilla Baby in 2024. Last month, he celebrated his birthday with a pair of hometown shows creative-directed by artistic powerhouse Teyana Taylor. Guests included Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Bfb Da Packman, and more. And in July, he expanded his breakout mixtape The Coldest with a Deluxe Edition that included "Booby Trap on the River" featuring BossMan Dlow. The video for the latter continues a trend of Skilla Baby dropping stunning visuals, including for "Project X (G6)," "Misfit," "Bulletproof," and "Free Big Meech." The Coldest broke 100 million streams just ahead of the deluxe reissue.

That same month, Skilla Baby scored the coveted fan-voted "People's Champ" slot on the XXL 2024 Freshman Class cover. He also wrapped the successful co-headlining Vultures Eat The Most Tour with Rob49, picked up a BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for "Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist," and racked up press plugs from the likes of People, Associated Press, Galore, Billboard, Stereogum, Rolling Out (cover story), and more.

Fans and peers alike are fueling Skilla Baby's rise. To date, he has amassed nearly 400 million streams across platforms. He has also notched major co-signs from the likes of Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Southside, Coi Leray, City Girls, Rylo Rodriguez, Luh Tyler, and others. With all that in mind, "Jwett" is a well-deserved victory lap.

Related Stories

Doe Boy Shares 'Special' Video Featuring Skilla Baby and Flo Milli

Rob49 Teams Up With Skilla Baby & Tay B For New Single 'Mama'

News > Skilla Baby