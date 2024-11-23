Skilla Baby Continues Crack Music Series With CM3

(ICLG) Rising Detroit rap star Skilla Baby returns to his fan-favorite Crack Music mixtape series with CM3, out today via Geffen Records. The 16-track set comes packed with menacing beats, quotable bars, and select guests including 4batz, Toosii, Tee Grizzley, and Hunxho.
Skilla Baby comes in hot on opener "Donovan Mcnabb." After an intro calls out haters for falsely claiming "Skilla ain't in the streets, Skilla only makes girl music," he makes it clear that he's out for blood and money: "AYE! A hundred thousand every week, I'm in my bag / Richer then I ever f--g been, that's probably why they mad." His voice is raw, the production is booming, and his lines hit with hard punchlines and heavy truths.
CM3 thrives in this space, as Hunxho pops in to flex alongside Skilla Baby on the victorious "Can't Afford It," and 4Batz joins in to celebrate loyal ladies on the previously released "So Bad" which included a mansion party video.
When Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley reunite on "Controversy 2" (the sequel to their 2023 collab), their bar-for-bar chemistry makes the case for a new Detroit rap superduo. Local star Peezy stacks up the 2Pac references on "Thug Life."
"Sensual" stands out from the pack - a rare bedroom jam with '90s vibes brought into the present by Toosii's digitized melodic runs and Skilla Baby's raw delivery. Whatever the mode CM3 has the sound to match, with beats from Skilla Baby go-to MIA JayC (42 Dugg, EST Gee, Big 30), GRAMMY-nominated producers Bizness Boi (Lil Baby, 6LACK) and Dizzy Banko (Pop Smoke, Juelz Santana), plus a handful of others.
Skilla Baby previously teased CM3 with the release of "Jwett" which came with an accompanying video showcasing vignettes of Skilla's rap star life. It finds him tallying up his various blessings to date - and he's got plenty to be proud of in 2024 alone. Last month, he celebrated his birthday with a pair of hometown shows creative-directed by none other than artistic powerhouse Teyana Taylor. Guests included Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Bfb Da Packman, and more.
And in July, Skilla Baby expanded his breakout mixtape The Coldest with a Deluxe Edition that included new songs like "Booby Trap on the River" featuring BossMan Dlow. The video for the latter continues a trend of Skilla Baby dropping stunning visuals, including for "Project X (G6)," "Misfit," "Bulletproof," and "Free Big Meech." The Coldest crossed over 100 million streams just ahead of the deluxe release.
Skilla Baby Previews CM3 Mixtape With 'Jwett'
Doe Boy Shares 'Special' Video Featuring Skilla Baby and Flo Milli
Rob49 Teams Up With Skilla Baby & Tay B For New Single 'Mama'
OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'- Lou Gramm Approached To Take Part In 2025 Foreigner Tour- more
Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more
Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shephard Lead 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup
3rd Annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam Announced
Social Distortion, Peter Hook Lead Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Lineup
King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates
Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency
Ghost To Share Sister Imperator Origin Story With New Comic Series
Riverside Announce Live ID Album With 'Landmine Blast' Video
John Petrucci and Rick Beato Make Cameos In Ola Englund's 'Game Over' Video