Neal Francis Premieres 'Back It Up' Video

11-12-2024
(BHM) Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis returns today with his dance-ready new single, "Back It Up," available now via ATO Records. An official music video premieres today on YouTube.

Francis' first new music in almost two years, "Back It Up" sees the Chicago-based singer, songwriter, and prodigious pianist effortlessly gliding along on glossy synth lines and a playfully swaggering riff, imbuing a carefree spirit into the deliberately over-the-top confession of romantic desperation. "That song went through a few different phases before we got to the final iteration," Francis says. "It took me a while to accept that it's okay to have fun with the lyrics, instead of making everything so serious all the time."

Hailed by SPIN as "a mesmerizing performer," Francis will celebrate "Back It Up" - and more new music to come - with a series of upcoming headline dates set through an eagerly awaited two-night homecoming stand at Chicago, IL's historic Thalia Hall on December 13-14. 2025 will then see Francis traveling to Riviera Cancun, Mexico for Bobby Weir's annual Dead Ahead (January 9-13) followed by a trip Down Under to Byron Bay, Australia for the famed Byron Bay Bluesfest (April 17-20). Additional dates will be announced.

NEAL FRANCIS - TOUR 2024-2025

NOVEMBER
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line †
16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre †
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection ^
23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall ^

DECEMBER
13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^
14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY 2025
9-13 - Riviera Cancun, Mexico - Dead Ahead *

APRIL 2025
17-20 - Byron Bay, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest *

† w/ Special Guest Wyatt Waddell
^ w/ Special Guest Smushie
+ w/ Special Guest Liam Kazar
* Festival Appearance

