Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'

(BHM) Neal Francis has shared a video for "What's Left Of Me", a track from his forthcoming album, "Return To Zero", which will be arriving Friday, March 14 via ATO Records.

Francis' first full-length studio effort in more than three years and most extravagantly realized work so far, Return To Zero sees the Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist creating a beautifully strange entangling of timeless rock 'n' roll and '70s-era dance music.

Merging supremely heavy guitar riffs with lush and pulsating grooves, Francis constructed the album sans digital programming in keeping with his long-standing devotion to all things analog.

The album is heralded by today's premiere of the gorgeously sprawling power pop anthem, "What's Left Of Me," available everywhere now. A piercingly candid reflection on life on the road co-written with chart-topping Nashville-based songwriter Chris Gelbuda (Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor, Zac Brown Band), the track is accompanied by an official music video streaming now.

"Chris and I are good friends and we got to talking about the challenges of being in a committed relationship while you're on tour," says Neal Francis. "A lot of these songs were influenced by Electric Light Orchestra and the way Jeff Lynne synthesizes classical music and pop songwriting, and 'What's Left Of Me' was definitely one where I was going for an ELO vibe."

