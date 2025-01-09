Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'

(BHM) Neal Francis has shared a video for "What's Left Of Me", a track from his forthcoming album, "Return To Zero", which will be arriving Friday, March 14 via ATO Records.
Francis' first full-length studio effort in more than three years and most extravagantly realized work so far, Return To Zero sees the Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist creating a beautifully strange entangling of timeless rock 'n' roll and '70s-era dance music.
Merging supremely heavy guitar riffs with lush and pulsating grooves, Francis constructed the album sans digital programming in keeping with his long-standing devotion to all things analog.
The album is heralded by today's premiere of the gorgeously sprawling power pop anthem, "What's Left Of Me," available everywhere now. A piercingly candid reflection on life on the road co-written with chart-topping Nashville-based songwriter Chris Gelbuda (Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor, Zac Brown Band), the track is accompanied by an official music video streaming now.
"Chris and I are good friends and we got to talking about the challenges of being in a committed relationship while you're on tour," says Neal Francis. "A lot of these songs were influenced by Electric Light Orchestra and the way Jeff Lynne synthesizes classical music and pop songwriting, and 'What's Left Of Me' was definitely one where I was going for an ELO vibe."
Neal Francis Premieres 'Back It Up' Video
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- MORE
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Lacuna Coil Streaming 'Gravity' Video
Robin McAuley Shares 'Soulbound' Title Track
Heaven Share Song From First New Album In Seven Years
Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'
L.S. Dunes Deliver 'Violet' Video
Ellis Mano Band Says 'Count Me In' With New Video
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video