St. Vincent Previews New Album With 'El Mero Cero'

(NLM) St. Vincent has released the new single "El Mero Cero," a Spanish language version of her song "Big Time Nothing." It is the final single to preview the upcoming album Todos Nacen Gritando ahead of its release this Friday.

Todos Nacen Gritando is the result of Annie Clark a/k/a St. Vincent's ambitious decision to re-record every vocal track on her Grammy-nominated All Born Screaming album translated into Spanish. The echoes of tens of thousands of fans chanting her lyrics across Latin America and Spain moved Clark to pay tribute to her Spanish-speaking fans and the Spanish language she loves so much. "It was really inspiring," she says, recalling experiences like the crowd reaction to her set at Primavera Sound 2023. "At the end, I asked myself, 'If they're able to sing in a second or third language, why can't I do the same thing?"

That is how Todos Nacen Gritando'was born. Clark defines this meticulous reinterpretation as one of the biggest challenges of her musical career: "It's been a much more complicated process than anything I've done before."

No small statement for an artist whose accomplishments and accolades include 3 Grammy awards ("Best Rock Song" in 2019 and "Best Alternative Music Album" in 2015 and 2022) - a tally that may wind up doubling (or more) with this year's career-high 4 nominations - collaborations with artists from Taylor Swift to David Byrne, fronting Nirvana for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, contributing to Paul McCartney's III-Imagined album and playing live with Metallica-and a just-announced pair of shows supporting Olivia Rodrigo in Mexico City and Curitiba, Brazil (Tickets for these newly unveiled dates will be on sale beginning November 12. For further information, go to ilovestvincent.com.)

The stark nature of the album -her first fully self-produced record- found in Spanish a way to enhance its visceral original vocal performances. "There are things that I sing in Spanish that maybe I would feel self-conscious singing in English because they feel so sincere... it was a fascinating experience to find how to convey the feeling, but also discover a new way through words," she explains.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

11/16/24 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX

11/22/24 - Joyland - Jakarta, ID

11/25/24 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, AU

11/26/24 - Her Majesty's Theatre - Ballarat, AU

11/27/24 - Forum - Melbourne, AU

11/28/24 - Crown Aviary - Melbourne, AU

11/30/24 - Clockenflap - Hong Kong, CN

01/04/25 - Rockin'On Festival - Tokyo, JP

01/06/25 - YES 24 Live Hall - Seoul, KR

01/08/25 - The Filinvest Tent - Manila, PH

01/11/25 - AlterEgo - Los Angeles, CA

03/26/25 - Estadio Couto Pereira- Curitiba, Brazil (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

03/29/25 - Estéreo Picnic - Bogotá, CO

04/02/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros- Mexico City, Mexico (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

04/04/25 - Pa'l Norte - Monterrey, MX

04/06/25 - The Factory in Deep Ellum- Dallas, TX

04/07/25 - Moody Amphitheater- Austin, TX

04/08/25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

04/10/25 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

04/11/25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

04/12/25 - Ting Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

04/13/25 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

04/15/25 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA (w/ Nick Cave)

04/17/25 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Nick Cave)

04/18/25 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

