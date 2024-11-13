G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'

(Noble) "Zeus in Chains" from Steve Vai's full live G3 set has been released as a preview to the forthcoming G3 Reunion Live package that is set to be released on January 31st, 2025 worldwide on earMUSIC

Recorded at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and Available as a Deluxe Edition LP/ Book/2CD set, 4LP Gatefold and 2CD Digipak. In 2024 the original guitar hero trio of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai returned to stages across the US for a sold-out tour which reunited the three friends on a trek that began with the first G3 tour in 1996.

For those lucky enough to have been at any one of those shows, "Zeus in Chains (G3 Reunion Live)" will bring them back to that moment with every bit of emotion intact.

"It's always nice to stretch out on new material. I hope you enjoy. But perhaps the most supportive element of this tour was the fans. After so many years of touring, having an audience that is so encouraging and respectful was humbling." - Steve Vai

G3 Reunion Live captures the experience of that tour in full for all fans and marks the first G3 album release in over 20 years.

"G3 Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length set from each artist plus a collaborative supergroup LP. The deluxe edition features a different colored vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipak with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

