G3 Share Joe Satriani's 'Big Bad Moon' From Reunion Album

(Noble) Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai returned to the G3 touring concept in 2024 for a sold-out US tour. This was the original G3 line-up that saw the three virtuosos first share a stage back in 1996. Each guitarist plays a full set with their own band and then the three join together for an encore jam.

For those lucky enough to have been at any one of those 2024 shows, 'Big Bad Moon' (from Joe Satriani's Grammy-nominated, certified Gold "Flying in a Blue Dream" album) is a standout moment to relive and cherish again. For those who weren't, G3 Reunion Live is the full G3 live experience waiting to be discovered.

"Reuniting with Eric and Steve, commemorating the very first G3 tour of '96, was nothing short of genius. They were the first two guitarists I called when planning G3's maiden voyage, so this reunion was a confirmation of our special connection." - Joe Satriani

"G3 Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length set from each artist plus a collaborative supergroup LP. The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipak with a 16-page photo booklet, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

Related Stories

G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Share 'Crossroads' Video From G3 Reunion Live

News > G3