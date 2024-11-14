Public Image Limited Confirmed To Headline Rebellion Festival

(DPR) Rebellion Festival are excited to announce that post punk icons Public Image Limited will return to the event at its annual home at the Blackpool Winter Gardens in 2025. Having previously played the festival in 2012 and 2018, PiL are confirmed to headline on Saturday August 9th as part of their 'This Is Not The Last Tour' tour.

Led by former Sex Pistols frontman and punk originator John Lydon, PiL's tour dates for 2025 come after Lydon thought the band might not tour again. His lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens passed away suddenly following the last PiL tour, in December 2023, soon after the death of Lydon's wife, Nora, in April 2023. Lydon thought that might be the end of his touring days. However, he was overwhelmed by the love and support of fans when he undertook a spoken word tour of the UK in spring this year.

Lydon said: "I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn't see a way through. I'd already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down - I always stick to my word - so I had to do those dates.

"The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn't just stay on my sofa and not tour - tempting though that obviously is."

PiL are sure to treat Rebellion Festival to yet another captivating set from their vast back catalogue of classics and join an already stellar line up of punk and alternative icons and rising new talent at the fabled punk festival, set to return to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, August 7th - 10th 2025.

Bands and artists already confirmed include Peter Hook & The Light, Hugh Cornwell, The Selecter, Bad Manners, Ferocious Dog, Neville Staple From The Specials, HR from Bad Brains, Anti Nowhere League, DOA, Los Fastidios, Crux, Buster Shuffle, Down By Law, The Undertones, MDC, UK Subs, Snuff, The Exploited, Riskee & The Ridicule, Voodoo Glow Skulls, 999, Millencolin, Pegboy, Toxic Reasons and many more.

Rebellion Festival 2025 is already hotting up to be one not to miss!

