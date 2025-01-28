Craig Morgan To Deliver 'American Soundtrack' Next Month

(BBR) Some people just know innately who they are and what they stand for. Within a few minutes of any interaction with Craig Morgan, it's readily apparent God, family and country are his foundation. The Country Music hitmaker will continue to celebrate those pillars on his new EP, American Soundtrack, releasing February 28 on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Morgan has long represented the hard-working, God-fearing people who are the backbone of America. He co-wrote all but one of the EP's six tracks, and each song on American Soundtrack is infused with the singer and soldier's faith and patriotism.

"I try to celebrate God, family and country in my music and in everything I do," the Tennessee native says. "That's what I have always done and I've come to realize it's my platform. I don't stress about things as much as I used to. I just try to write, sing, produce and play the best music that we can and go where I think God wants me to be."

American Soundtrack Track Listing

1. American Soundtrack (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Dan Couch)

2. Roots (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Rob Pennington)

3. God's Problems (Phil O'Donnell, Wade Kirby, Carlo Colasacco, Styles Haury)

4. Country Education (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Wade Kirby)

5. Blue Collar Prayer ((Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Matt Willis)

6. Who I'm From (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

Produced by Phil O'Donnell and Craig Morgan

The new record will be released the same weekend Morgan joins buddy Blake Shelton on his "Friends & Heroes" 2025 Tour, kicking off February 27 in Lexington and spanning twelve shows through late March.

