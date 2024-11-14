Troy Redfern Maps Out UK Headline Tour

(Noble) Critically acclaimed British blues rock guitarist and vocalist Troy Redfern undertakes his biggest headline tour of the UK with 18 dates staring off at The Temperance in Leamington Spa on March 1st. *Special guests are Red Giant featuring YouTube guitar innovator Dave Simpson.

The highly anticipated tour will feature Troy Redfern (guitar, lead vocals), Keira Kenworthy (bass, backing vocals), and Nicky Waters (drums, percussion). Redfern will perform songs from his current album Invocation, plus fan favourites from his extensive back catalogue.

In addition to being a popular attraction on the festival circuit, Redfern's UK touring track record reflects a hardworking and relentless musician at the top of his game. He's toured the UK with Philip Sayce, Robert Jon & The Wreck, When Rivers Meet, The Sweet, and many more.

Following his November 2023 UK tour supporting guitar virtuoso Philip Sayce, Redfern was invited back to tour the UK with Sayce in November and December 2024. Redfern's current album Invocation follows followed his critically acclaimed 2022 studio album The Wings of Salvation which received rave reviews.

"Redfern balances big-league chops with mad songwriting skills to bring us an action-packed set of blues rock that will blow out your windows," says Blues Rock Review.

"As an artist, I feel it's important to keep pushing and striving to refine your art, while staying true to your vision.," says Redfern. "It is important to know who you are as an artist. With songs including "The Strange", "Van Helsing," and "Getaway," I think I've perfected my own unique sound."

Redfern's special guest at selected dates is Red Giant, the three-piece rock band and brainchild of guitar prodigy Dave Simpson's whose YouTube channel has over 138,000 subscribers. Red Giant's recently released eponymous debut album has received critical acclaim. "Comprising elements of rock, blues and grunge," says Velvet Thunder, "the album is a refreshing and dynamic experience from start to finish."

Red Giant's latest single "Friends" is a homage to Simpson's younger days of inebriated nihilism which portrays a typical Friday and Saturday night in the UK. With its driving riffs, powerful rhythm, and harmony guitar solo, it recalls legendary duos like Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson, Iron Maiden's Dave Murray and Adrian Smith, and Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett.

TROY REDFERN - 2025 UK TOUR

*WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

RED GIANT

Sat 1st March - Leamington Spa, The Temperance

Sun 2nd March - Love Live Festival

Mon 3rd March - Kinross, Green Hotel

Tues 4th March - Edinburgh, Bannerman's

Wed 5th March - Barnoldswick, Music & Artsa Centre

Thurs 1st May - Grimsby, Yardbirds Rock Club*

Friday 2nd May - Stockton On Tees, Blues At The Bay*

Saturday 3rd May - Doncaster, The Leopard*

Thursday 8th May - Dertby, The Flowerpot*

Friday 9th May - Birmingham, Joe Joe Jims*

Friday 16th May - Hastings, The Carlisle,

Sunday 18th May - Sheffield, The Greystones*

Thursday 22nd May - New Milton, Forest Arts Centre*

Friday 23rd May - Aldershot, West End Centre*

Saturday 24th May - Winchester, The Arc*

Sunday 25th May - Worthing, The Factory*

Monday 26th May - Chislehurst, Beaverwood*

Tuesday 27 May - London, The 100 Club*

