Less Than Jake Release 'Uncharted' EP

(BPM) Set sail for uncharted waters with ska-punk legends Less Than Jake. The band has today released their new EP, Uncharted, out now via Pure Noise Records. Uncharted is a culmination of the band's latest singles, including "Brand New Day", "Not My Problem", "Walking Pipebomb", "Broken Words", and "Sunnyside" with the artwork coming together to complete the treasure map. Purchase Uncharted here .

About the new EP, the band shares: "When started writing this EP, there was no intent for these songs to live together as a collection. As each song took life, we realized that the songs were more in tune with each other than we had originally thought. Six songs became seven and we were recording them with our one of our musical heroes (Bill Stevenson). It felt different - a feeling we hadn't felt about a recording for some time. This EP represents a new chapter in the story of Less Than Jake. Forward we go into the Uncharted...""

Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025. The band wrapped up their European tour this past summer, followed by their fall US Final Visit To Rockview Tour. They recently toured Australia will be headed to the UK next year to headline Slam Dunk Festival in next spring.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Less Than Jake's Sunny Side

Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video

Less Than Jake Deliver 'Brand New Day' Video

Watch Less Than Jake Recap European Vacation With 'Not My Problem' Video

News > Less Than Jake