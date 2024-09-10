Less Than Jake Deliver 'Brand New Day' Video

(BPM) Less Than Jake have today released their new single and music video "Brand New Day", out now via Pure Noise Records. "Brand New Day" and previous single "Not My Problem" make up the band's latest 7" release.
On the latest single, drummer Matt Yonker shares: "Looking back, it always feels like things were less hectic "back in the day", right? Sometimes it feels like we need a positive catalyst to kick start a less stressful life experience; something that will bring us all closer together, and spread the unity we all felt when we were kids."
Earlier this summer Less Than Jake debuted the initial pieces of the treasure map with "Walking Pipebomb" and "Broken Words". Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024. The band recently wrapped up their European tour, and will be returning to the States for the Final Visit To Rockview Tour as well as traveling to Australia later this fall. Less Than Jake also recently announced that they will be headlining Slam Dunk Festival in the UK next spring.
Upcoming North American Tour Dates:
10/5 - San Pedro, CA @ Berth 46 w/NOFX
10/11 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple *
10/12 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
10/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
10/15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *
10/16 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *
10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
10/18 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club *
11/6 - Honolulu, HI @ Republik *
* - Performing Hello Rockview in entirety
Upcoming AUS / EU Tour Dates:
10/25 - Melbourne, AUS @ 170 Russell
10/26 - Adelaide, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell - Coopers Alehouse
10/27 - Perth, AUS @ Freo Social
10/29 - Wollongong, AUS @ Waves
10/30 - Sydney, AUS @ The Metro
11/1 - Newcastle AUS @ King St Bandroom
11/2 - Townsville, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell - Kirwan Tavern
11/3 - Brisbane, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell - Chardons Corner
5/24 - Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Music Festival
5/25 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Music Festival
