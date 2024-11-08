Singled Out: Less Than Jake's Sunny Side

Less Than Jake are gearing up to release their new "Uncharted" EP next week, and to celebrate frontman/guitarist Chris DeMakes and bassist/vocalist Roger Lima discuss the latest single from the effort, "Sunny Side". Here is the story:

Chris: Man, the main riff in drop D has been around forever. I wrote that back when we were demoing for the Anthem record. It just never felt right, and was shelved. I never forgot about the idea. This time, Roger wrote the choruses, and I came up with the U2 stadium rock guitar bridge. Matt found the drum feel and groove that I was searching for all those years earlier, and the brass added a horn hook over the big guitar riff - one that rivals any of their catchiest parts. I can't wait to play this one live.

Roger: LTJ has messed with the slow and heavy vibe on a few songs, but I feel like we finally got it right with 'Sunny Side'. Between the grooves, the changes, the horns and the lyrics, we are pumping this one on all cylinders.

"Sunny Side" is like a reminder to actively make an effort to live in the present. Move past your old haunts and be the absolute best version of you that you can."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video

Less Than Jake Deliver 'Brand New Day' Video

Watch Less Than Jake Recap European Vacation With 'Not My Problem' Video

Less Than Jake Deliver 'Walking Pipebomb'

News > Less Than Jake