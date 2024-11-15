Watch Lil Nas X's 'Light Again!' Video

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, chart-topping, award-winning artist Lil Nas X has returned with his new single "Light Again!" today via Columbia Records. Co-written and co-produced by Lil Nas X, the song also features production from Take A Daytrip, Thomas Bangalter, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris.

"LIGHT AGAIN!" arrives alongside an official video directed by Andrew Donoho and sees Lil Nas X finding his light again through a fun and celebratory night out in his hometown of Atlanta.

No one compares to Lil Nas X. He remains an iconoclast through and through whose influence permeates every level of culture. He made history with his diamond-certified breakout single "Old Town Road," emerging as the longest-running number-one song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieving 17x-platinum certification, standing out as the second-highest certified single of all-time. Meanwhile, his platinum-certified full-length debut album Montero bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2021. Among dozens of accolades, he has garnered two GRAMMY Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award. He most recently contributed the energy-infused track "HERE WE GO!" to the Netflix film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F", which includes the iconic sample of the original "Axel F" theme song from the 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film, written and performed by Harold Faltermeyer.

