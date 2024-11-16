Nolan Taylor Shares New Single 'Love Until We Die'

(AR) Ohio-based troubadour and rising singer-songwriter Nolan Taylor has shared his latest single, "Love Until We Die," available now via Atlantic Records. Taylor's recent discography also includes fan favorites such as "Holding On," "Wicked Ways," and "Double Life," all available now.

"'Love Until We Die' is one of my favorite songs I've personally written," says Nolan Taylor. "It's a look into me feeling insecure and not good enough, creating scenarios in my mind that just never happened or not happening in that moment. As most of my music goes I'm just trying to tell my truths about me and my feelings, 'Love Until We Die' is an example of a fight I'm fighting inside my own mind while being far away, feeling not good enough. It's a look at me blowing things out of proportion because I'm insecure."

This summer saw Taylor's "Driving You Home" featured among the highlights on Atlantic Records' blockbuster Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Currently boasting over 500M US album streams to date, Twisters: The Album has proven the biggest soundtrack of the year following a spectacular top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 upon its July release. Twisters: The Album entered the overall album chart at #7 - the biggest first week for a soundtrack in 2024 as well as the first country-dominated soundtrack to a theatrically released film to make the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 in more than 13 years. Along with its four weeks among the Billboard 200 top 10, Twisters: The Album earned the top country debut of the week upon release, the #1 current country album by sales, #4 digital album and #6 album overall by sales. In addition, the soundtrack peaked at #1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart having also debuted at #3 in on US Spotify and #5 globally.

