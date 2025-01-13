Nolan Taylor Announces Headline Tour

(Atlantic) Nolan Taylor has unveiled details for his upcoming headlining tour in support of his just-released, self-titled debut full-length LP, Nolan Taylor, available now via Atlantic Records. The cross country trek kicks off at the Louisiana Grandstand in Shreveport, LA, on April 4th, following a run of dates supporting Charles Wesley Godwin as well as a pair of shows with Ole 60.

Presale begins on Wednesday, January 15th, at 10am CT, with general on sale starting on Friday, January 17th, at 10am CT. VIP experience packages that include early venue access, a private acoustic set, Q&A session, and priority access to exclusive merchandise are also available for the newly announced, headline dates.

On his self-titled full-length debut, Nolan commented, "I had a blast making this album and am thankful to have worked with so many awesome people and producers. Making the record in so many different locations was wild from Upstate NY to Malibu to LA to Seattle to Oregon. I cut this record all over the place, and I wrote songs all over this place. There's a bunch of songs that you know, songs I wrote years ago, there's new songs, and I'm just really proud of this body of work. It's a deep dive into my life - stories and ideas I've had in my head for a long time that are finally coming out to fruition. Super excited to get this project out for you, my debut record, Nolan Taylor, self-titled. Thank you guys so much. Onward & Upward."

Friday's album release was also accompanied by the music video for the single "Don't Have The Words," which speaks to the song's intense emotional intimacy. It threads together the most candid moments of a lovestruck relationship, intercutting tight and tearful closeups of a man and a woman with scenes of everyday domestic bliss. In between, Nolan sings directly to the camera, channeling raw feeling from the sparse arrangement and naked vocals. His voice cracks with clear-hearted intent as he proclaims, "No one deserves the heart that's always on your sleeve, I'll never leave."

March 13 - Portland, Maine - State Theatre*

March 14 - Providence, Rhode Island - The Strand*

March 15 - Albany, New York - The Palace Theatre*

March 21 - London, Ontario - London Music Hall*

March 22 - Ottawa, Ontario - Bronson Centre*

April 3 - Fayetteville, Arkansas - JJ's Live^

April 4 - Shreveport, Louisiana - Louisiana Grandstand+

April 5 - Ardmore, Oklahoma - Heritage Hall^

April 10 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Thunderbird Music Hall+

April 11 - Huntington, West Virginia - The Loud+

April 12 - Detroit, Michigan - El Club+

May 1 - Richmond, Virginia - The Broadberry+

May 2 - New York, New York - Mercury Lounge+

May 3 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Milkboy+

May 4 - Cleveland, Ohio - The Winchester Tavern & Music Hall+

May 7 - Birmingham, Alabama - Saturn+

May 8 - Asheville, North Carolina - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall+

May 9 - Lexington, Kentucky - The Burl - Outdoors+

May 10 - Greenville, South Carolina - Radio Room - Greenville+

May 14 - Mobile, Alabama - The Merry Widow+

May 15 - Chattanooga, Tennessee - Barrelhouse Ballroom+

May 16 - Knoxville, Tennessee - Open Chord Music+

May 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Bogart's+

*Supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

^Supporting Ole 60

+VIP Experience Available

