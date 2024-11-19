Mountain Jam Returning After 6 Year Hiatus

(Radio Woodstock) After a six-year hiatus, Mountain Jam, the Northeast's premier rock and camping music festival, is back, scheduled to run from June 20-22, 2025. Celebrating its roots with a new twist, the festival moves to the picturesque Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, New York, just a short distance from its original home at Hunter Mountain. This year's event marks the first Mountain Jam since the COVID-19 pandemic led to its pause in 2020.
Mountain Jam 2025 promises three full days of live music on a single main stage set at the mountain's base, offering attendees an intimate, immersive experience with great sight lines in a natural amphitheater setting. Headliners Khruangbin and Mt. Joy will lead the weekend, with a third major headliner to be announced early next year. Fans can also look forward to performances by Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Trampled by Turtles, and festival favorite Michael Franti & Spearhead, along with Julien Baker & TORRES, moe., Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, and others.
Tickets for Mountain Jam 2025 go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 am ET. Fans can choose from a range of ticketing options, including general admission, camping, and VIP packages with or without hotel accommodations. Full details are available at MountainJamFestival.com.
Mountain Jam returns with independent production by its original creator, Gary Chetkof, and the award-winning team at Radio Woodstock, the legendary Woodstock, NY-based radio station that played a pivotal role in the festival's early years. Together, they produced the festival's first eight years, laying the foundation for Mountain Jam's transformation into one of the Northeast's most beloved rock festivals.
"Mountain Jam has continuously evolved over the past 20 years, growing from a small, one-day gathering to a multi-day celebration of music and community," said founder Gary Chetkof. "We're excited to return to a mountain setting, this time on a smaller mountain footprint to ensure a better, more intimate experience for fans."
Yonder Mountain String Band Preview Nowhere Next With 'Here I Go' Video
Nicholas Jamerson Announces New Album 'Peace Mountain'
Singled Out: Kevin Daniel's City That Saves
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking- Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video- more
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more
Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'- more
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert
Architects Deliver 'Whiplash' Video To Announce New Album
Paul Simon Opens Up About Hearing Loss CBS Mornings Preview
Mountain Jam Returning After 6 Year Hiatus
Cascade Riot Share 'Time Machine' Video
Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video
The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club