Singled Out: Kevin Daniel's City That Saves

Roots rocker Kevin Daniel is gearing up for SXSW and Mountain Jam and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "City That Saves" from his recently released album "Things I Don't See". Here is the story:

When I moved to New York City I told myself I would never wrong about about it. I felt I would never be a true New Yorker and it was cliche. So a few years later I wrote a song about New York. It's hard not to if you live here long enough. Eventually you're either so beat down or so inspired you just can't keep it in anymore.

I lost my parents in a plane crash in 2013 and in the year following my life took a dark turn in all the ways you think it would. I isolated myself, took way too many drugs, and drank, drank, drank. At the time NYC was very depressing to me, and I think it played a role on my grief. But, ultimately, it was New York City itself which helped to save me. The people, the culture, the opportunities all came together to lift me up out of the darkness. It can destroy, but NYC can also be the city that saves.

The swing vibe of the song pays homage to the New Orleans roots of my family. My mom and dad lived in New Orleans for years and both my brother and sister were born there. I see lots of similarities between NYC and New Orleans, like a vibrant music scene, an eclectic community, and its associated to outside traditions. I love both cities and hope the song can be a love song NYC and NO.

