Music Legend Al Green Gives R.E.M.'s 'Everybody Hurts' A Soul Makeover

(FunHouse) Eleven-time GRAMMY Award-winning soul icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Al Green released a soulful interpretation of R.E.M.'s 1992 hit "Everybody Hurts" via Fat Possum Records. Adding a new layer of depth and vulnerability while tapping into his Gospel roots to give the track an uplifting warmth of hope.

"While we were in the studio recording 'Everybody Hurts,' says Al Green, "I could really feel the heaviness of the song and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it. There's always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness."

"Speaking on behalf of the entire band-we could not be more honored, more flattered, more humbled" comments Michael Stipe. "This is an epic moment for us."

Al Green entered into the studio in Memphis, TN earlier this year, reuniting with members of the classic Hi Rhythm Section featuring Reverend Charles Hodges [organ], Leroy Hodges [bass], and Archie "Hubbie" Turner [piano], as well as Will Sexton [guitar], and Steve Potts - from Booker T & The MG's with the strings section arranged once again by Stax legend Lester Snell. The track was produced by Clay Jones & Fat Possum.

"Everybody Hurts" follows Green's 2023 critically acclaimed cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" which New York Times described as "a sumptuous reimagining of Lou Reed's 1972 classic" proving once again Al Green's ability to take a well-established sentimental ballad and make it his own.

