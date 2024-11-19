Parmalee Announce Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour

(BBR) Rising towards the top of the country singles charts with their latest single, "Gonna Love You," Parmalee announces their "Fell In Love With A Cowgirl" Tour, which will kick off February 13 in Madison, WI. The tour, featuring special guest Avery Anna, will conclude on March 22 in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

"With new music coming early next year, there is energy and excitement around us and our whole team," said lead singer Matt Thomas. "We wanted to bring that energy to our fans as soon as we could, so we decided to do a headline tour starting in Feb 2025. We'll be bringing the party back to some of the cities we played on the Kane Brown tour as well as some cities we've never been to. Can't wait to kick off 2025 with the Parmalee Famalee."

Pre-sale for the "Fell In Love With A Cowgirl" Tour begins Wednesday, November 20 at 10:00 am local time - Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11:59 pm local time. General on-sale will begin Friday, November 22, at 10:00 am local.

Their friend and collaborator, Avery Anna, is joining Parmalee on the road next year. Called a "towering, soul-baring tunesmith" by Billboard Magazine, Anna first connected with Parmalee on "Forget You," from their 2021 For You album and most recently, "Lose You Again" from her album Breakup Over Breakfast, which was released earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Parmalee toured with Tyler Hubbard and Kane Brown on the "In The Air" Tour. Of their show, Chicago Concert Reviews wrote, "Parmalee brought loads of its own southern-infused hooks and harmonies from "For You," culminating in the smashes "Carolina" and "Take My Name," to enhance an already potent combination."

02.13 MADISON, WI

02.14 DES MOINES, IA

02.15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN

02.20 DETROIT, MI

02.21 PITTSBURGH, PA

02.22 ROSEMONT, IL

02.27 SAYREVILLE, NJ

02.28 BOSTON, MA

03.01 BUFFALO, NY

03.19 VANCOUVER, BC

03.20 CALGARY, AB

03.22 EDMONTON, AB

