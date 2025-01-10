Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'

(BBR) Country charm and street style connect on Parmalee's groovy and irresistible new single, "Cowgirl," available everywhere now. With five #1 singles, "Cowgirl" powers up and builds on the energy and fun Parmalee is known for.
"It's about falling in love with that cowgirl or just somebody different that has you going out and trying new things, and you're loving every bit of it," said lead singer and co-writer Matt Thomas, who penned the song along with producer David Fanning and others.
"Cowgirl" is the debut track from their forthcoming album, Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, which will be released on April 4. Fans can pre-order/pre-save/pre-add the album here. The seven-song collection is part one of a two-album set that amplifies Parmalee's signature blend of storytelling and swagger. Their music brings a fresh perspective on love and adventure that celebrates life's biggest moments and everyday experiences.
Fans can hear "Cowgirl" and more new songs live when Parmalee kicks off their "Fell In Love With A Cowgirl" Tour on February 13 in Madison, WI. "There is so much energy and excitement around us and our whole team, and we can't wait to celebrate 2025 with the Parmalee Famalee," said the group.
Last month, the band earned their 5th #1 with their single, "Gonna Love You," which they performed on Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The North Carolina natives also performed the song at the "Concert For Carolina" benefit, which raised more than $25 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Other performers included Luke Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings and more. Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Cousin Barry Knox (bass), and lifelong friend Josh McSwain (guitar/keyboard).
Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tracklisting:
1. Feels Like Home (Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Matt Thomas, Beau Bailey, Ned Cameron)
2. Day One (Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Matt Thomas, Steph Jones, Ben Johnson, Taylor Phillips)
3. God Knew Better (Abram Dean, David Fanning, Jamie Collazo, Andy Albert, Parmalee)
4. Cowgirl (James Daniel Lewis, David Fanning, Peter Daniel Newman, Robbie Jay, Thomas Frank Ridley Horsley, Parmalee)*
5. Enough (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Sydney Cubit, Dave Villa)
6. Beautiful (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis)
7. Miss Me When You're Drinkin' (Matt Thomas, Ben Williams, David Fanning, Andy Sheridan)
Produced by David Fanning
*Produced by David Fanning & James Daniel Lewis
