Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll

() 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date with Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, kicking off in April 2025. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada.

Beginning April 29 at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the official wireless partner of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024. With venues that include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the iconic Citi Field in New York City, Post Malone is set to deliver unforgettable performances across North America before wrapping up July 1 at San Francisco's Oracle Park.

Adding to the excitement, Post Malone will be joined by the breakout sensation Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music. Fans will also enjoy the eclectic sounds of Sierra Ferrell on select dates, whose genre-defying style and soul-stirring vocals make her an exceptional addition to this star-studded lineup.

Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was just nominated for a GRAMMY award for "Best Country Album." Included on the album was hit single "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen which crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. "I Had Some Help" also landed the #1 title on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart for 2024 and was just nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR 2025 DATES:

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival

Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale

Post Malone Kicks Off F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone Surprise Releases Expanded 'F-1 Trillion' Album

News > Post Malone