SKILLET Announce Kingdom Of Rock Book

(AS) SKILLET surprised fans today with the announcement of their Kingdom of Rock book. Exclusive packages are available only via pre-order in the SKILLET APP today through midnight CT on November 21 by using the code "Allthatmatters." All book packages also have a 20% off early Black Friday discount. Following the pre-sale, the book will be available in Skillet's webstore.
Many people across the music industry said that Skillet would never make it - blurring the lines between Christian music and mainstream rock, the band was "too spiritual," "too positive," and had female musicians, which was almost unheard of in rock 'n' roll.
Now, 28 years and 22 million album sales later, SKILLET continues to defy all odds. The band has sold out arenas in 32 countries across five continents, including their first-ever, recent nearly 100% sold out Middle East tour.
